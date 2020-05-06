MoSys: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ MoSys Inc. (MOSY) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 58 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.41. A year ago, they were trading at $4.42.

