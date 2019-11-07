MicroVision: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVIS