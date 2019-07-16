Mercantile Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $46.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.5 million.

Mercantile Bank shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

