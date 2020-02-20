Medallion Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The business development company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.5 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $117.9 million.

Medallion Financial shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.02, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIN