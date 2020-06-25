McCormick: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $195.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

McCormick shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined roughly 6%. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC