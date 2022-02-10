Mattel, Walt Disney rise; Canada Goose, Lumen fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Mattel Inc., up $1.74 to $24.49. The toymaker reported encouraging fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. Coca-Cola Co., up 34 cents to $61.38. The beverage company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results as coffee shops, movie theaters and other venues continued to reopen. AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.40 to $ 58.60. The pharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts. Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.44 to $37.75. The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing bookings forecast for the current quarter. Datadog Inc., up $19.10 to $174.60. The data analytics and cloud monitoring company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.58 to $28.37. The high-end coat maker\u2019s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Lumen Technologies Inc., down $1.99 to $10.83. The telecommunications company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue. Walt Disney Co., up $4.93 to $152.16. The owner of ABC, ESPN and Marvel handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.