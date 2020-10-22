Materion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $287.2 million in the period.

Materion shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN