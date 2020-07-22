MarketAxess: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.20.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.2 million.

MarketAxess shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX