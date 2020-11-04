Marchex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.80. A year ago, they were trading at $3.39.

