Majesco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) _ Majesco (MJCO) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

The Morristown, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 7 cents per share.

The insurance software developer posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period.

Majesco shares have climbed 96% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 88% in the last 12 months.

