Magellan Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The healthcare management business posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

Magellan Health expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion.

Magellan Health shares have declined almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

