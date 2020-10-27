MKS Instruments: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $91.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $589.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $559.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.80 to $2.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $625 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MKS Instruments shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $109.80, a fall of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

