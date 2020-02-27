MBIA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $243 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $359 million, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $280 million.

MBIA shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.35, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

