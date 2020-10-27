Lydall: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) _ Lydall Inc. (LDL) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $11.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Manchester, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The engineered products maker for the transportation and medical sectors posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

Lydall shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.81, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDL