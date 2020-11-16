LiveXLive Media: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) _ LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Hollywood, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

LiveXLive Media expects full-year revenue in the range of $63.5 million to $69.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.05. A year ago, they were trading at $1.24.

