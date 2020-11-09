LiveRamp: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Monday reported a loss of $24 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $104.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million.

LiveRamp shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.54, an increase of 67% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAMP