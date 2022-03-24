Live updates: Germany: Russia may try to destabilize Balkans The Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:15 p.m.
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a destroyed warehouse after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian servicemen check cars in Kyiv, Ukraine,Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP
NATO heads of state pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP
From left, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walk off the podium after a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP
A view of inside the regional administration building, heavily damaged after Russian strikes earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
A view of inside the regional administration building, heavily damaged after Russian strikes earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim.
Heavy smoke billows from a destroyed warehouse after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP
Nadia kisses her 10-year-old granddaughter Zlata Moiseinko, suffering from a chronic heart condition, as she receives treatment at a schoolhouse that has been converted into a field hospital in Mostyska, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The United Nations children's agency says Russia's invasion has displaced half of Ukraine's children, one of the largest such displacements since World War II. Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with their family holds a dog as they walk after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP
20 of20
BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says Europe needs to beware of Russian efforts to destabilize the Western Balkans against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that such moves preceded Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s continued denial that it was preparing an attack.
Written By
The Associated Press