Littelfuse: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $397.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $362 million to $374 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Littelfuse shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

