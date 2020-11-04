Lincoln National: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $393 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.79 billion.

Lincoln National shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.03, a drop of 41% in the last 12 months.

