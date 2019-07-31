Lincoln National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $363 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.47 billion.

Lincoln National shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.25, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNC