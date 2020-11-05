https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Liberty-Broadband-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15704840.php
Liberty Broadband: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $69 million.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.
The tracking stock posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.
Liberty Broadband shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.
