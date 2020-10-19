Lennox: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.7 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $983.3 million.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.65 per share.

Lennox shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII