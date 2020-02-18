LendingClub: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $234,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $188.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $30.7 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $758.6 million.

LendingClub expects full-year revenue in the range of $790 million to $820 million.

LendingClub shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.16, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC