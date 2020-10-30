Lear: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Lear Corp. (LEA) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $174.4 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.22 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $4.9 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.72 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.35 billion to $16.65 billion.

Lear shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEA