Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 6:30 p.m.
1 of5 JoJo Hamner, a cast member of the "Sexxy After Dark: Where Dinner Meets Play" show, gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Ellen Schmidt/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Jeff Cantrell waits at Larry Flint's Hustler Club strip club after getting his second dose of coronavirus vaccine Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas officials held a pop-up vaccine clinic at the strip club John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Savannah Wilkinson receives the Pfizer vaccine from Sarah Lugo, senior community health nurse with the Southern Nevada Health District, during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. The club was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic Friday night, but as government officials and health workers try to address the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, they’re increasingly turning to creative ways to incentivize people to show up and get a shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Ellen Schmidt/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wearing a French maid-inspired lingerie costume and high heels, dancer JoJo Hamner waited patiently to get her COVID-19 vaccine in a line that snaked past a glittery hostess stand under a red-light chandelier.
When it was her turn, Hamner sat in a chair and held onto a small feather duster that completed her costume while a nurse administered the shot into her already-exposed arm.
