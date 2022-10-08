Crimea bridge blast could escalate Russia's war in Ukraine ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 4:43 a.m.
Ukrainian firefighters work among debris following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
A woman is helped by a Ukrainian firefighter to leave a shelter after a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
4 of12 Ukrainian firefighters work among debris following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
Smoke rises after big explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
7 of12 Ukrainian firefighters work among debris following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ukrainian firefighters work among debris following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
Valentyna Melmyk gestures to her partially destroyed house as she receives food given by Ukrainian volunteers in recently retaken Pidlyman village, east Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Smoke rises following a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
12 of12
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A truck bomb Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia, Russian officials say, damaging a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.
The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn't apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the attack, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.
