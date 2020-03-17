Lands' End: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) _ Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $549.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.3 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.45 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.55. A year ago, they were trading at $17.77.

