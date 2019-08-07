Landmark Infrastructure: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The property owner and manager posted revenue of $15 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Landmark Infrastructure shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMRK