Landec: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Landec Corp. (LNDC) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $11.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.2 million.

Landec expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $580 million to $590 million.

Landec shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.62, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

