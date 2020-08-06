https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/La-Jolla-Pharmaceutical-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15463503.php
La Jolla Pharmaceutical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.28. A year ago, they were trading at $8.48.
