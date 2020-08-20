LSI: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.5 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.6 million, or 36 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $305.6 million.

LSI shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 73% in the last 12 months.

