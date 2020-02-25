Kura Oncology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $63.1 million, or $1.51 per share.

Kura Oncology shares have decreased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.46, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KURA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KURA