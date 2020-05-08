Kratos: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $200,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $760 million.

Kratos shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS