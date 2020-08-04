Kopin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.14. A year ago, they were trading at $1.31.

