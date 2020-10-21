Kinder Morgan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $455 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

Kinder Morgan shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.53, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

