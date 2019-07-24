Kaiser: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) _ Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.2 million.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.6 million.

Kaiser shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $96.18, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU