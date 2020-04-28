KKR Real Estate: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $34.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32 million.

KKR Real Estate shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.21, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

