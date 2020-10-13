Johnson & Johnson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) _ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.55 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The world's biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $21.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.53 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $81.2 billion to $82 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 9%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ