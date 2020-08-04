Jazz: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $3.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $562.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.4 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion.

Jazz shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $110.48, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

