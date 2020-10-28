James River Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $26.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $177.5 million in the period.

James River Group shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.33, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.

