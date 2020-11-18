Ituran: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AZOOR, Israel (AP) _ Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Azoor, Israel-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

Ituran shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRN