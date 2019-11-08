Iridex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

Iridex expects full-year revenue in the range of $41 million to $44 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $5.33.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRIX