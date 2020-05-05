Investors Title: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _ Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $3.71.

The insurance company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

Investors Title shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

