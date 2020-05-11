Investcorp: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

