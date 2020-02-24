Intuit: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $240 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.90 to $5.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $6.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.63 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.58 billion.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.54 billion.

Intuit shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $287.15, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU