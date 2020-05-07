https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/International-Bancshares-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15254503.php
International Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
LAREDO, Texas (AP) _ International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $34.8 million.
The bank, based in Laredo, Texas, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.
International Bancshares shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBOC
View Comments