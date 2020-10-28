Innoviva: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period.

Innoviva shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.33, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

