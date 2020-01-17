Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 20

AnPac Bio-Medical Sci - Lishui, China, 1.7 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by WestPark Capital/Univest Securities. Business: Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests.