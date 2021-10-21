India hits 1B vaccine doses, worries about gap between shots KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 5:07 a.m.
A health worker inoculates a woman at a government hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first crushing surge this year.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, officials said Thursday, a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year.
About 75% of India’s total eligible adult population has received at least one dose, while around 30% is fully immunized. The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is the second to exceed a billion cumulative doses after China, the most populous country, did so in June.