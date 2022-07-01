India bans some single-use plastic in effort to cut waste ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer July 1, 2022 Updated: July 1, 2022 3:59 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people.
For the first stage, it has identified 19 plastic items that aren't very useful but have a high potential to become litter and makes it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones.
